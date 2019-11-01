MANILA, Philippines – Our favorite Filipino stars celebrated Halloween dressed up in elaborate and scary costumes.

During the Halloween episode of Eat Bulaga on Thursday, October 31, hosts Maine Mendoza dressed up as a zombie, Pauleen Luna as Queen, and Ryzza Mae Dizon as the clown Pennywise from It.

Prior to Eat Bulaga, Maine dressed up as the late singer Selena in a party.

Kyle Echarri and Darren Espanto, who were in Singapore, dressed up as Spider-Man and Black Panther, respectively.

Maja Salvador and boyfriend Rambo Nuñez did face paints inspired by the Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

Vhong Navarro and co-hosts also had fun in the Halloween episode of It's Showtime.

Couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre had fun dressing up as Romeo and Juliet from Baz Luhrmann's movie that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. Halloween is also Nadine's birthday.

At the "OPULENCE: Let Them Eat Cake!" event, celebrities came in full makeup, wigs, and various outfits.

Janine Gutierrez

Solenn Heussaff came with husband Nico Bolzico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) on Oct 31, 2019 at 6:37pm PDT

Nico also posted a photo of him, Solenn, Georgina Wilson, and Raymond Gutierrez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:07pm PDT

Angel Locsin and Neil Arce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:58pm PDT

Ruffa Gutierrez

Rajo Laurel and Nix Alanon

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford

Maxine Medina

Isabelle Daza stole the show in her Marie Antoinette costume complete with a guillotine.

Richard Gutierrez and Bea Alonzo were also in the house.

Denise Laurel

Sarah Lahbati and Yassi Pressman

Bubbles Paraiso

Siblings Liz Uy and Vince Uy

Rhian Ramos

Ara Arida

Singer and actress Mica Javier attended both the Opulence and Tim Yap's party.

GMA 7 actress Sanya Lopez dressed up as well for Tim Yap's party.

Stars who are also on vacation did not forget to celebrate Halloween. In Japan, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez dressed up as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

Gabby Garcia also dressed up as Jasmine.

– Rappler.com