MANILA, Philippines – There was more than one reason to party for Nadine Lustre on October 31, when she celebrated both her 26th birthday and Halloween with boyfriend James Reid.

The two paired up to channel Romeo and Juliet from Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film, which starred Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio as the star-crossed Shakespearean lovers.

One of the film's most inconic scenes is when Romeo and Juliet first meet and fall in love at first sight at a fancy dress party, with Juliet dressed as an angel, and Romeo dressed as a knight.

It's safe to say that James and Nadine nailed the look – down to James' '90s heartthrob hair style, and Nadine's fresh-faced makeup.

James posted a photo of them in costume on Instagram, saying: "She's an angel and I'm her knight in shining armour...HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

James had earlier said in an interview on Tonight With Boy Abunda that Nadine had helped pull him out of the darkest period of his life.

The couple started out as an on-screen love team, starring together in the hit teleserye, On The Wings of Love. They eventually took their romance off-screen, and have been together since February 2016. – Rappler.com