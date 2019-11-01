MANILA, Philippines – Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos nailed their couples costume as they celebrated Halloween 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

The pair took inspiration from the 2019 live action remake of animated Disney classic Aladdin.

Gabbi wore Princess Jasmine's signature blue ensemble, while Khalil dressed as Aladdin, disguised as Prince Ali.

"Tell me princess [Gabb], now when did you last let your heart decide?" Khalil wrote on Instagram, quoting from the film's signature song, "A Whole New World."

The couple have been together for over two years. They recently starred together in LSS, a film inspired by the music of Ben&Ben. – Rappler.com