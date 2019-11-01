MANILA, Philippines – Maine Mendoza served two very different looks this Halloween, proving that she can go from sassy to scary in honor of the occasion.

Maine first dressed up as Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla, wearing a sparkly purple jumpsuit done by designer Daryl Maat, an almost exact copy of the look that Selena wore on stage for a performance in 1995. (IN PHOTOS: Your favorite Filipino celebs dress up for Halloween 2019)

A few days later, the Isa Pa With Feelings star went for a much scarier look for Eat Bulaga!'s annual Halloween special, looking almost unrecognizable as a flesh-hungry zombie, in prosthetic makeup by Jovz Militar.

In 2018, Maine arguably won Halloween when she turned up as a woman sitting on the toilet – her take on "giving a crap about Halloween." – Rappler.com