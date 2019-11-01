MANILA, Philippines – Actress Isabelle Daza celebrated Halloween with her friends at the Opulence Let Them Eat Cake! party on Thursday, October 31 at Solaire. And for the occasion, she dressed up no less than as Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France before the French Revolution and who is attributed with the line that is the title of the party. (IN PHOTOS: Your favorite Filipino celebs dress up for Halloween 2019)

It wasn't just her outfit that had everyone talking though. Isabelle's props included a carriage that was also a faux guillotine with a matching severed head (prosthetics, of course).

In her caption, Isabelle wrote of the costume: "Marie Antoinette- the last Queen of France before the French Revolution. Guilty of high treason; sentenced to death by guillotine on the 16th of October 1793. (Source: wikipedia) BOW DOWN b*tchzz. (Pls dont be offended im trying to be in character lol)"

Isabelle won "The One Who Stole the Show" award, which included a cash prize of P250,000 and Frontrow gift packs. — Rappler.com