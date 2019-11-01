MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin and her fiance Neil Arce joined the Philippine Red Cross' relief efforts for the victims of a series of strong earthquakes that rocked parts of Mindanao in the past week.

In a Facebook post, Philippine Red Cross Davao del Sur chapter administrator Helen Diel Caberto thanked the couple "for rendering humanitarian service to uplift and alleviate the most vulnerable in this crisis we are experiencing."

The post included photos of Angel and Neil amongst truckloads of relief goods for distribution.

The couple went from a Halloween bash called Opulence: Let Them Eat Cake on October 31 to a shopping center in Davao City, where Angel was spotted buying sacks of rice and other goods.

Photos of Angel buying the goods went viral on Facebook.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Cotabato on October 29, killing at least 8 people and injuring around 50. The earthquake was felt in Davao and other areas in Central and Eastern Mindanao. Just two days later on October 31, the same area was shaken again by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake.

The outspoken actress has participated in various disaster relief efforts in the past. In June 2017, she went to Lanao del Norte to visit evacuation centers for those affected by the Marawi clash, distributing food packs and school supplies while observing Ramadan with them.

She also skipped the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball in September, directly donating the money she would have spent for the ball to the Bantay Bata Foundation. – Rappler.com