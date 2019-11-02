MANILA, Philippines – Singer-actor Billy Crawford celebrated both Halloween and a personal feat this weekend – being one year sober from drinking.

On Friday, November 1, Billy shared on Instagram a photo with wife Coleen Garcia, both donning their Halloween costumes for the "Opulence" Halloween party in Solaire on Thursday, October 31. He took the opportunity to share his first sobriety anniversary.

"I got to celebrate with my everything last night for Halloween. And yesterday was my first year anniv since I stopped drinking, not one lick since," he wrote.

"Thanks so much my love for supporting me and being there when I'm irritated. Everyone says I lost too much weight and I'm "too thin" etc," he added.

Regarding his evident weight loss, Billy said that he is "not sick" and "not on drugs".

"Just pure happiness and sober! Free from cigs, and now free from alcohol, too. To God be the glory," he said.

According to a PEP.ph report, Billy began his weight loss journey early 2018, a few months before his marriage to Coleen in April. A year earlier, he mentioned during a September 2017 interview that he went on a ketogenic diet, which is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. – Rappler.com