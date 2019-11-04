MANILA, Philippines – What happens when you bring together a group of talented singers (and dancers) who all happened to have trained under Sarah Geronimo? An impromtu performance for the books, of course.

Team Sarah showed up during the finals of The Voice Kids, where Sarah is a coach. But it was during the afterparty to celebrate Vanjoss Bayaban's win, that Sarah's former mentees busted out the dance moves.

In clips posted on social media, several members of Team Sarah – Morissette Amon, Jason Dy, Darren Espanto, Zephanie Dimaranan, and Kyle Echarri, among others – performed what seemed to be an impromptu rendition of Sarah's hit "Kilometro."

Jason posted clips of the dance on his Instagram stories, which were later uploaded by fan accounts on Twitter.

Morissette, Jason, Darren, Zephanie, and Kyle were all part of Sarah's team in different editions of The Voice of the Philippines. Jason won his seasons while Zephanie later won the first season of Idol Philippines. Sarah herself is a product of a singing competition, Star for a Night, back in the early 2000s.

Sarah later joined her wards, dancing to another hit song, "Tala," during the afterparty.

BLESSING YOUR TIMELINE WITH THIS VID OF COACH SARAH G. JOINING A ‘TALA’ DANCE OFF OMGGGGGGGGG BEEEEEEST #TVK4AfterParty#TVK4GrandChampion pic.twitter.com/IS2VgjLDHV — jomar yap (@jumarjomar) November 3, 2019

Jason also posted a photo of Sarah and her team, writing: "team goodness. another win for #teamsarah!"

Vanjoss won the 4th season of The Voice of the Philippines Kids on Sunday, November 3. – Rappler.com