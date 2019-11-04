SEOUL, South Korea (UPDATED) – K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law, South Korean officials said Monday, November 4.

The singer's vehicle hit a taxi in Seoul on Saturday, November 2, and both he and the cab driver have since been treated for minor injuries, according to police in the capital.

An official from the National Police Agency told AFP that the 22-year-old star was sober when the accident took place.

"The investigation is still ongoing and we are trying to find out if both parties are mutually at fault," they said. The accident happened just days after BTS held the finale of a lucrative world tour in Seoul.

Jungkook, whose complete name is Jeon Jung-kook, is the youngest member of the group or the "maknae."

In a statement, BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment, said: "The police have not closed this case yet, so we cannot reveal the exact details, but Jungkook was driving his car last week when he had a minor collision with another vehicle due to his own mistake."

"Jungkook admitted that he violated the road Traffic Act immediately after the accident. The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards. We once again apologize to the victim, and we also express apologies for causing concern to fans," they added.

BTS is the first K-pop group to top charts in the US and Britain, having performed a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris, and London's Wembley Stadium.

The floppy-haired musicians, all in their 20s and often sporting earrings and lipstick, appeal to a generation that feels comfortable with gender fluidity and social media, among others. – Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com