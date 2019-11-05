MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-made music video set in the Manila North Cemetery was named Best Music Video at the Los Angeles Film Awards in 2019.

The music video for the song “Together Now” by Swedish artists Arc North and Polarbearz featuring Camilla Neideman was directed by Makati-based director Kevin Hindriks.

It was produced by an all-Filipino crew, including producer Allan Semana, production manager Glenn Dones, director of photography Jordan Arabejo, camera operator Bruce Sakaki, costume designer Dimple Lim, visual effects by Nicco Anacleto and DJ Belga, and stills by Jon Olarte. It also stars Filipina actress Gaby Padilla, the Hernandez Brothers’ Miguel Hernandez, and Lucas Floyd.

The video tells a Romeo and Juliet-esque love story of a couple who find a way to be together despite the woman being married to another man.

The video is also an official selection at the upcoming UK Film Festival in December. – Rappler.com