MANILA, Philippines – Single? In a relationship? It’s complicated? It’s none-of-the-above for Emma Watson, who has revolutionized the way people describe their relationship status by coining the term “self-partnered."

In an interview with trans rights activist Paris Lees for British Vogue, the actress and gender equality advocate, spoke about turning 30, and how she didn't realize it was a big deal until she turned 29, and began to feel stressed and anxious.

"And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some like incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out…there’s just this incredible amount of anxiety,” she said.

Emma, who rose to fame at age 11 playing brainy, bushy-haired Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, is turning 30 in April 2020.

When their conversation turned to dating, Emma said she was "dating," not anyone in particular, but that she goes out on dates – though dating apps are not an option for her. She also said that while some of her dates have not worked out romantically, they've turned into good friendships.

She then told Paris that she had never believed the "'I'm happy I'm single' spiel," and said that it may have taken her a long time, but she's "very happy" being single.

"I call it being self-partnered," she said.

In the full interview, Emma and Paris talk about white feminism, transgender rights, and working with Meryl Streep.

Emma is set to star as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, along with Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep. The film is set to be released in US cinemas on December 25. – Rappler.com