MANILA, Philippines – Two Netflix originals – one that's predicted to be an awards-season favorite and another made by a Filipino directing wunderkid – are set to have a Philippine debut at the Cinema One Originals Film Festival.

Netflix on Wednesday, November 6, said The Two Popes and Dead Kids will be screened at the festival, which runs from November 13 to 17. It will be the first Philippine screening of The Two Popes and the world premiere of Dead Kids.

The Two Popes, by City of God director Fernando Meirelles and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, tells the story of "one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years." Inspired by true events, it follows a pre-Pope Francis Cardinal Bergoglio and Pope Benedict as they "confront their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world." It's set to premiere on Netflix on November 27.

Dead Kids, by Mikhail Red, is about a "socially awkward teen who bonds with a group of misfits." They later plot to take out the school's arrogant rich kid. It is based on true events.

The Two Popes will be screening at the Cinema One Original Film Festival on November 13 and 16. Dead Kids will have its red carpet premiere on November 17, 2019 as the closing film of the festival. Check out the Cinema One Originals Facebook page for more details. – Rappler.com