MANILA, Philippines – Actor Arjo Atayde turned 29 years old on Tuesday, November 5. For his special day, Eat Bulaga host Maine Mendoza posted a simple greeting and photo of them together.

"Happy birthday [heart emoji]," she wrote.

The photo is one of the rare times Maine has posted about Arjo. (READ: Maine Mendoza on rumored relationship with Arjo Atayde: We're friends)

Early this year, Arjo confirmed that he and Maine, who first rose to fame as Yaya Dub, were exclusively dating. In March, Maine confirmed in a long post that she and Arjo, son of actress Sylvia Sanchez, were indeed dating. After confirming their relationship status, Arjo took to Instagram to greet Maine on her birthday last March 3.

In a recent interview with Pep, Arjo said that he's very happy with Maine. He also said that he continues to discover more things about her.

"Characteristics I discovered in her? Madaming-madami (So many), I fall in love with her every day, that's it. Very loving and caring,” he said. – Rappler.com