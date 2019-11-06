MANILA, Philippines – Vice Ganda said that he is happy and relaxed now that his relationship with Ion Perez, known as Mr Escort on It's Showtime is out in the open.

It wa during the anniversary of It's Showtime last October 26 that Vice confirmed the relationship and said that he found a "katuwang sa buhay (partner in life)."

In an interview posted on the Tonight With Boy Abunda social media accounts Tuesday, November 5, Vice described the feeling as "liberating." The two have been together for a year.

"Freedom is bliss. It's liberating," Vice said. "Mas masarap kumilos, hindi nakakangawit, wala kang iniisip. Mas na eenjoy namin yung buhay." (It's easier to move, you aren't straining, you don't worry about things. We get to enjoy life.)

Vice also said that Ion is more relaxed about their relationship.

"He's very happy with it."

Vice said he's definitely happy too.

"I'm very happy. I'm very happy kasi iyon yung iniinda kong sakit, na parang hindi naman ako kayang ipagmalaki ng mga lalaking nakakarelasyon ko or minamahal ko. (I'm very happy because the pain I harbored for so long – because the man I loved couldn't even be proud of me.)

"Tapos sabi ko yung nararamdaman kong ganoon dati, bakit ko ipaparamdam kay Ion na hindi ko siya mai-out at hindi ko masabing direktahan at maipakita." (Because back then, I wondered how I'd show Ion how I feel without outing him – since I couldn't say and show it explicitly.)

Vice said that it was Ion who has been more public about his feelings, even from the beginning.

“Kasi siya nauna, e. Siya yung nagpo-post noon pa, e, sa Instagram. (He was more vocal about it. He'd be the one posting on Instagram.)

“Ako bihira e. Sabi ko, deserve ni Ion ‘to kasi mabuti naman siyang tao, bakit ko siya ikahihiya, di ba? Ako lang ito, o. Proud na proud siya.” (I rarely post. I told myself – Ion deserves this because he's a good person. Why would I be ashamed of him? It's me. But he's really proud.)

Rumors of the relationship began when they started working together on It's Showtime. In March, Ion – popularly known as Kuya Escort on the show – surprised Vice during an appearance on Gandang Gabi Vice. Ion, in front of Eerie stars Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos, said that Vice was "special to him."

In September, people were surprised when the two got emotional and exchanged "I love yous" during the "Mr Q and A" segment. At that time, the two neither confirmed or denied the relationship.

Fans have since been supportive of the relationship between the two. – Rappler.com