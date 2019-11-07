MANILA, Philippine – Billy Crawford said that his recent weight loss is due to changes he made to his lifestyle – like giving up smoking and drinking.

In an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda Wednesday, November 6, Billy said he wasn't sick at all.

"I just want to [say] that I'm not sick. I'm not a drug addict. It's always implied," he said. "I've addressed this issue numerous times. I'm not on keto [diet] anymore. I haven't been on keto for more than a year."

The keto diet or ketogenic diet is is low-carb, high-fat diet.

Billy said that before he got married to actress Coleen Garcia, he was at his heaviest at 235 pounds. "So I had to do something seriously. I had to either take my job seriously, my health seriously. So I tried to lose the weight."

He also said Coleen helped him by being patient with the mood swings that came with it.

Billy also explained the recent Instagram post about being sober.

"When you don't have alcohol, Tito Boy, and for 6 months you don't have sugar which is fruits, rice, pasta, bread, alcohol, you will shrink. You will lose the weight."

"I trimmed down andI tried to loss the weight for my health purpose, myself," he said.

He shared that in the early years after work and before Coleen came to his life, he would just watch TV and drink a bottle by himself.

"I made a promise to God and I saw my father's deterioration as well. I saw his health deteriorating because of cigarettes, because of alcohol, it made me think I want to be a father. I want to have a family. Gusto ko magkaroon ng pamilya in the future. And when God gave me Coleen, and everything started, I was like I was born again."

Billy is currently promoting Your Moment where he one of the judges along with Nadine Lustre and Boy Abunda. The show is set to air on November 9. – Rappler.com