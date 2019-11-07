MANILA, Philippines – You and Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell shared the first photo of newborn daughter, Atlas Noa, on Instagram on Thursday, November 7.

"Atlas Noa, in my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love... then came you," Shay wrote.

Shay talked about how motherhood has changed her so far, sharing that she had no idea she was capable of "loving anything like this" before her daughter arrived.

"You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met," she added.

"I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say 'I know you,'" Shay said.

"Just know, sweet girl – Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama," she said, adding a cheeky warning that the "days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks" has only just begun.

The 32-year-old Filipino-Canadian actress announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Matte Babel in June 2019. She gave birth in October 2019.

Noa is Shay's first child. She earlier revealed that she miscarried in 2018. – Rappler.com