MANILA, Philippines – "I love you my love, now and forever."

And it was with those words that the Sarah Geronimo fandom went into overdrive, celebrating – sans an explicit announcement – the singer's apparent engagement to longtime boyfriend actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Matteo posted Thursday evening, November 7, a photo of himself and Sarah goofing around. In the photos, Sarah sports an impressive ring on her left ring finger, where engagement rings are usually worn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog) on Nov 7, 2019 at 2:53am PST

And even if no explicit announcement was made, the biggest stars from the industry jumped in to congratulate the couple.

"Congrats Sarah and Mattiiii," said actress Dimples Romana.

"Ano na kakantahin ko sa kasal 'nyo (What should I sing at your wedding)?" said Jason Dy, The Voice of the Philippines Season 2 winner and Team Sarah member.

Martin Nievera, Gab and Gary Valenciano, and Bianca Manalo also offered their congratulations.

Matteo's younger brother Paolo also posted on Instagram a photo of Sarah and Matteo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Guidicelli (@pguidicelli) on Nov 7, 2019 at 3:32am PST

Matteo and Sarah have mostly kept their years-long relationship on the down-low. – Rappler.com