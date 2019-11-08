MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli (aka AshMatt) are now apparently engaged. The singer/actress and the actor/triathlete haven’t explicitly confirmed it, but Matteo posted a photo on his Instagram of Sarah wearing a sizeable sparkler on her left ring finger, captioning it with “I love you my love, now and forever.”

Between Matteo’s post, a congratulatory Instagram post by his little brother Paolo, and the flood of congratulations from their fellow celebrities, it’s safe to assume that yes, the two are saying their "I dos" in the forseeable future.

Fans have been rooting for Sarah and Matteo’s wholesome, low-key romance for the past 6 years. After all, it can’t be easy to date when you’re a pop superstar with a million endorsements, or an actor who is also a triathlete, with almost as many endorsements. Not to mention, Sarah’s parents are notoriously strict, and supposedly wouldn’t even allow her to go out on dates unchaperoned.

Their reported engagement now feels like a triumph, not just for the fans that have been supporting their relationship for years – but for love in general. Their happily-ever-after gives hope to those of us who have to deal with challenges like strict parents, prying eyes, and demanding careers – things that can make finding true love feel impossible.

To celebrate AshMatt Engagement Day, here’s a rundown of some of the couple’s most kilig-worthy moments over the past 6 years – and let our response be: sana all.

Sarah opens up about Matteo saying 'Sana siya na ang huli’

In April 2015, not even a year after confirming her relationship with Matteo, Sarah already seemed so sure that she wanted to be with Matteo forever.

The notoriously private star rarely gushes about her romances, but at that time, she opened up at a press conference saying, “parang kahit nagkarelasyon ako in the past, ito yung talagang legit, talagang nahahawakan ko, nayayakap ko. So, I’m hoping na sana siya na ang huli.”

(Even if I’ve had relationships in the past, this is legit, I can touch it, I can embrace it. So I’m hoping that he’s the one.)

Sarah supports Matteo at his first concert

Sarah seems to be a mainstay at each one of Matteo’s milestones – whether its waiting for him at the Ironman finish line, or attending all of his birthdays since they’ve been together.

But perhaps one of Sarah’s most meaningful and most supportive gestures was when she, a superstar singer, attended the first concert of her boyfriend, who at the time was only beginning to dip his toes in the music industry. After all, how encouraging would it be for you to see your girlfriend, one of the OPM industry’s most hardworking and most talented singers, beaming with pride as you take the stage for the first time?

Matteo backs Sarah up after her emotional breakdown

In April 2018, Sarah worryingly broke down in the middle of a performance in Las Vegas, speaking feeling empty as she tried to finish her signature song, “Forever’s Not Enough” before walking off stage to compose herself. After videos of the moment made its rounds online, Matteo took to Instagram to post a photo of him and Sarah, saying “keep walking, I’ll always be beside you. No matter what.”

Sarah and Matteo attend the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball together

The smile on Matteo’s face at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball was nothing short of triumphant as he finally walked down the red carpet with a glowing Sarah after years of attending the ball alone.

After the ball. Matteo posted on Instagram saying “I’ve attended this ball countless times, but to be able to attend this ball with Sarah felt like I was experiencing it for the first time again, but even better.”

Matteo gives Sarah a kiss mid-concert

The ever-supportive Sarah was once again in the audience when Matteo Guidicelli performed in concert with Carlo Aquino in February.

For a part of the show, Matteo and Carlo gave away red roses to the audience – and of course, Matteo saved his last rose for Sarah, planting a kiss on her forehead as he handed it to her – to the delight of PDA-deprived AshMatt fans everywhere.

Matteo goes skydiving and yells “I love you Sarah” on the way down

Matteo ticked one thing of his bucket list early in the year when he went skydiving in February in Pangasinan. In the video taken from the sports camera mounted on Matteo’s helmet, we hear him screaming his “I Love Yous” to Sarah multiple times, before he screamed out his family member’s names.

He later thanked his parents, siblings, and Sarah for letting him skydive.

Sarah attends Matteo’s scout ranger graduation

On June 27, Matteo graduated from his 30-day Scout Ranger training, and his entire family – including Sarah, attended the ceremonies. A video later shared on an AshMatt fan account showed Sarah by Matteo’s side, singing “Forever’s Not Enough” to him and the crowd.

Of course, the ultimate kilig moment will be when they finally walk down the aisle and say their “I dos”– but until we get our Save the Date cards, we’ll just be replaying these moments over and over again, as Sarah’s ultimate kilig-inducer “Duyan” plays in the background.– Rappler.com