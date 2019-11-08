MANILA, Philippines – Actress Angelica Panganiban apologized via Twitter on Friday, November 8, over an OOTD photo she took the day before in the middle of the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany.

"While there is no malice and intention to malign and disrespect the memories of the Holocaust, I would like to apologize for offending the sensibilities of others over a picture I posted on my story,” she wrote.

“As I travel, I will be more informed about the history and use this as learning experience to be more conscious on things I post. Again, my sincerest apologies," she added in a separate tweet.

Angelica's Instagram story on Thursday, November 7, showed her posing in the middle of the Holocaust Memorial, clad in an all-black outfit, holding a black umbrella.

Her caption wrote, “Kabibili ko nga lang pala ng bansang ito sa OOTD ko. Tabi! Dadaan ang madam!” (By the way, I have just bought this country for my OOTD (outfit of the day.) Step aside! The madame is coming through!)

The Holocaust Memorial is one of the many cultural spots Angelica visited on her trip around Europe. The historical site pays tribute to the Jews in Europe who were murdered during the Nazi rule in Germany under Adolf Hitler. – Rappler.com