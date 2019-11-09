MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7 finalist Kisses Delavin left Star Magic and signed up with All Access to Artists Incorporated (Triple A) management on Friday, November 8.

Kisses was formally welcomed to Triple A by its president Rams David, as well as director Mike Tuviera.

Kissses now joins the other talents of Triple A who include Marian Rivera and Maine Mendoza.

In a report from Pep, Kisses said she wants to explore more for her career and she feels that Triple A can help.

"Pero (But) at the end of the day, I'm always thankful for everything that I've achieved through the help of PBB where I started. So, I'm so thankful to them," she said.

Tuviera shared that 3 movies are being planned for Kisses to be part of. They will also introduce the actress to GMA executives in the next few days.

Kisses rose to fame through Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7, where she placed 2nd runner-up to Maymay Entrata. Following her PBB stint, she did a number of teleseryes under ABS-CBN as well as movies under Star Cinema and Regal Films.

She was previously paired with Donny Pangilinan in a number of projects. It was in June when she confirmed in an Instagram post that her tandem with Donny has ended. – Rappler.com