MANILA, Philippines – A baby is on the way for Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff!

On Sunday, November 10, both Anne and Erwan posted a short video on their social media accounts.

Set to Cigarette After Sex's "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby," the video shows Anne walking around open fields and a forrest as Erwan seems to be making his way to a park.

Anne happily reveals a prominent baby bump in the end of the video as she takes off her coat and joins Erwan on a park bench.

The actress wrote as her caption: "I think you should know something... Another reason to love November.."

Erwan simply wrote "5/9" as his caption, a possible hint at how far Anne is in the pregnancy.

Last October, Anne asked media to stop asking women about pregnancy plans and children, pointing out that it can be a touchy subject for some women. Anne and Erwan got married in November 2017. – Rappler.com