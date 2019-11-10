MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters is engaged. On Sunday, November 10, she announced on Instagram that her longtime boyfriend, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, proposed to her.

"Your girls getting hitched!" she wrote, showing a photo of herself hugging Migz and showing off her engagement ring.

Beauty queens such as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray congratulated the couple.

Rachel, now a TV host for the show Beached for Metro Channel, competed in the pageant held in Las Vegas back in 2017. She finished as part of the Top 10.

Migz was re-elected governor of province of Camarines Sur early this year. Migz belongs to a powerful political clan in the province. His father, Luis Raymund "LRay" Villafuerte, represents Camarines Sur's 2nd District in Congress. His grandfather, Luis Villafuerte Sr., was once governor and Congressional representative of the province at different points in time. – Rappler.com