Jessica Sanchez, American Idol season 11 runner-up, will be holding concerts in Manila and Cebu this November.

On November 22, she'll be performing during In The Spotlight: Jessica Sanchez at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. On November 29, she'll be performing at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.

Idol Philippines runners-up Lance Busa and Lucas Garcia will be joining her in both legs.

Jessica first rose to fame in 2012, wowing both judges and the audience as a contestant in American Idol season 11. She lost to Phillip Phillips in the finals,

She also performed during the finals night of Idol Philippines in July 2019.