MANILA, Philippines – A glowing Anne Curtis talked about being an expectant mom after she and Erwan Heussaff announced her pregnancy on Sunday, November 10.

During It's Showtime on Monday, November 11, her co-hosts led by Vhong Navarrro, Kim Atienza, and Karylle congratulated her on the big news.

"Magiging mommy na ako! (I'm going to be a mommy)" she said in response.

"I'm very very happy. Erwan and I are very happy. Again, maraming maraming salamat (thank you so much) to everyone, the overflowing love talaga na we received after announcing yesterday for Erwan and I."

Anne also thanked the It's Showtime production team, her co-hosts, and the people who have been supporting her since she started hosting the show.

The actress noted that she made sure to get her doctor's clearance and permission from her trainer to do the stunts during the "Magpasikat" segment of the show's anniversary last October.

Anne said that when they first found out they were expecting, they decided to keep the news to themselves.

"It's been quite a journey. We decided talaga na i-keep muna sa amin ni Erwan, kami lang talaga ang nakakaalam (Erwan and I decided to keep the news first to ourselves)... just because we wanted to keep the baby for us muna and it was really a nice journey," she said.

"Medyo nahirapan din kami noong una para hindi mahalata pero ang galing din, kasi hindi rin muna siya nagpakita masyado (We kind of had a hard time in the beginning, trying to hide the baby bump, but it was all good because the little one wasn't showing just yet). And it was nice to share with Erwan and I, it was our little secret, and then now we are ready to share to the whole world, kaya ayan nagpapakita na talaga siya (now the baby's showing itself)."

Anne is quite the busy personality. Aside from her numerous endorsements and businesses, she is a host of the daily variety noontime show It's Showtime.

Anne and Erwan got married in November 2017. – Rappler.com