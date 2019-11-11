MANILA, Philippines – Singer Morissette Amon apologized days after she walked out of Kiel Alo's concert.

On her Instagram stories on Monday, November 11, Morissette began by saying sorry to entertainment columnist and talent manager Jobert Sulcadito and his talent Kiel Alo. Morissette was supposed to be a guest performer during Kiel's concert.

“Took some time to process things despite the schedules before me, but with much prayer and as I have never done this before, please let me start by saying sorry,” she said.

"To Tito Jobert and Kiel Alo who was celebrating his birthday concert at the Music Museum that night, what I've done was out of character but I still do take full responsibility."

“I guess I was also triggered by the surprise interview minutes before performing, regarding the issues between me and my family. This private matter is something I purposely did not want to openly share for fear that healing might not prosper between us. The moment got the best of me, and it wasn’t fair to those who expected me to come out on stage as one of the concert’s guests that evening.”

She also apologized to ABS-CBN reporter Mario Dumaual, who was caught in the controversy. It was Mario who asked about her relationship with father Amay Amon. Her father has publicly disapproved of her relationship with singer Dave Lamar.

She asked her fans and followers to pray that in time, her relationship with her family would be okay.

"Please pray for me as I journey towards healing, my family's, and the people around me. I am overwhelmed though by those who reached out to me with love and support, not just these past couple of days but earlier on this year, during this particularly painful season of my life. I appreciate all of you.”

Morissette also said she's been doing her best to have a "sense of balance and stability."

"As Christmas is fast approaching, I am also reminded by the coming of our Lord and I am grateful for His love, kindness, forgiveness, and guiding hand in my life. Wishing you all and your families a happy blessed Christmas!”

On November 7, it was reported that Morissette walked out of the concert as Jobert went up the stage with David Cosico, the singer's business manager, to issue an apology since she would no longer be able to perform.

Jobert was later interviewed by the entertainment press. He said that David told him Morissette felt upset after she was asked about her relationship with her dad. Jobert said he also felt "disrespected" over Morissette's reaction. – Rappler.com