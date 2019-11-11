MANILA, Philippines – Model and TV personality Victor Basa wed Stephanie Dan over the weekend in an intimate ceremony in Tagaytay City.

Several of their friends – including those from the modeling and entertainment industries – witnessed Stephanie walk down the aisle to "Can't Help Falling in Love."

And you can be sure that theirs wasn't the usual first dance as a married couple – Victor and Stephanie changed into more comfortable outfits as they danced to "When a Man Loves a Woman," and later, performed the salsa.

Arnold Vegafria, who owns ALV Talent Circuit and the Miss World Philippines franchise, stood as one of the principal sponsors.

"I am very proud to have witnessed the unfolding of your unique love story, which stands out as a testament of God's promise of a perfect love at the perfect time," Vegafria wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Victor shared photos of himself and Stephanie for a "dress rehearsal" ahead of their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@victorbasa) on Oct 26, 2019 at 3:21am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com