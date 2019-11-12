MANILA, Philippines – Hawaii-based beauty vlogger Bretman Rock won the Beauty Influencer of 2019 award at the annual E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10.



The 21-year-old make-up guru talked about the win on Instagram on Monday, November 11 sharing that it "means the absolute world" to him, while thanking his fans and dedicating the award to his father.

"I want to dedicate this award to my dad who has always supported and loved me unconditionally," he wrote.

"I love you so much and I will always be grateful for allowing me to express myself and defended me whenever haters said anything. This one is for you Papa. I hope I make you the proudest," Bretman added.



The dedication comes days after Bretman tweeted about his father's coma and death on Wednesday, November 6.

I just found out my dad is in a critical condition and is in acoma now... sorry I’m just kinda taken back and taking time for myself and family !! https://t.co/PqP6TC0uNy — Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock) November 5, 2019

Bretman bested other nominees from the online beauty community, such as Jeffree Star, James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Nikkie de Jager, Rachel Levin, Desi Perkins, and Jackie Aina.

The awards for 2019's E! People's Choice Awards were given out on Sunday at Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California. – Rappler.com