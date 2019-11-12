MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 12, and the couple took to Instagram to post messages to each other, both of them nothing that it’s their last anniversary with just the two of them.

Anne and Erwan recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

“Celebrating 2 years of marriage with this beautiful lady today. I never thought that hundreds of days could feel like a blink,” Erwan said in an Instagram post with Anne's photo.

“This will be the last time we spend it alone, before we are overwhelmed by the love for our child. Sleepless nights and longer days, I'm ready for all of it. With a tough woman like you, we have nothing to worry about it,” he added. (READ: 'I'm going to be a mommy!': Anne Curtis shares details of pregnancy)

He ended with a wish for their baby-to-be: “I hope our kid has your looks, but my voice. Je t'aime mon amour.”

Anne also posted a message for Erwan, sharing a photo of the two of them at their New Zealand wedding.

"2 years gone by just like that and what a way to celebrate.... now, with our little one on the way," Anne said.

"I’m not the perfect wife, I make mistakes and I am a continuous work in progress and as I embark on this journey of motherhood I know I will still not be perfect... I’m happy, I’m scared, I’m nervous.... but knowing that I have you right beside me... holding my hand every step of the way... it makes everything okay and settles my restless mind and heart," she continued.

"This may be our last anniversary we celebrate with just the two of us but I can’t wait to celebrate our next one with the #LittleWanForAnne with us," she said.

Anne and Erwan have been together since 2010, and got married in November 2017. – Rappler.com