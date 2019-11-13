MANILA, Philippines – John Legend, described by People magazine as "one of the nicest guys in Hollywood," has also been named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 by the same publication.

The crooner appears on People’s latest cover for its annual Sexiest Man issue, joining the ranks of other famously sexy men like Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Idris Elba, who was last year's titleholder.

John is certainly among the music industry's most prolific talents – he recently became a member of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners' circle, after winning a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance as Jesus in the NBC adaptation of rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

Before even reaching EGOT status, he had already given the world such immortal ballads as "All of Me" and "Ordinary People."

More than being a talented artist, John is a proud family man – a loving husband to his wife, model and author Chrissy Teigen, and a doting dad to their two kids, Luna and Miles.

John couldn't seem to wrap his head around the news. On Twitter, he posted a photo of him from 1995, smiling dorkily in glasses, an oversized jacket, and a tie. Next to his photo is one of a smoldering Idris.

In the caption, he wrote: "1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 Idris Elba as [Sexiest Man Alive]. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you [People] for finding me sexy. I'll take it."

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Chrissy has been celebrating nonstop, saying on Twitter: "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned [People]’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!" and coming up with a new hashtag: #EGOTPSMA.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

She has already updated her Twitter bio to "currently sleeping with People's Sexiest Man Alive." – Rappler.com