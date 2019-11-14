MANILA, Philippines – Actor Rocco Nacino said training with the Philippine Navy wasn't just for optics – it also made him reassess and rethink about his own achievements, including what he's done for the country.

Rocco confirmed that he enlisted in the Philippine Navy as a reservist. He graduated in October after completing 15 sessions of training and lectures.

"Hindi siya pang-optics," Rocco told reporters before his photo shoot for the Metro Manila Film Festival entry Write About Love at the TBA Studios in San Juan, Wednesday, November 13.

"So natutuwa yung mga tiga Marines at Navy kasi sinasabi nila na pinagdaanan mo. You can talk to people about yung mga pinagdaanan mo, ano yung mga na-achieve mo, yung mga realizations mo tulad ng patriotism, yung service na ginagawa ko para sa country.

(It's not just for optics. The soldiers from the Marines and Navy are also happy because I really went through the training. I can talk to people about what I went through, what I achieved, and your realizations like patriotism, the service I've done for the country.)

"So iyon ang gusto ko ibahagi sa mga kabataan ngayon na habang bata palang, pwede pa sila makatulong. Kung kaya mo tumulong, tumulong ka."

(So that's something I want to share with the youth today. While you're young, you can help. If you can help, then help.)

Rocco, who is also a registered nurse, said in jest that his name has gotten longer when he has to fill out forms. He currently holds the rank of Petty Officer 3rd class. That's on top of his nursing license and masters degree in nursing.

"It's something I can dedicate also sa parents ko. Happy sila at tsaka yung lolo ko, colonel iyon. So malaking bagay siya sa mom ko. Inalay niya sa lolo ko," he said of his training.

(It's something I can dedicate also to my parents. They're happy; my grandfather was colonel. So it was big thing for my mom. She dedicated it to my grandfather.)

Rocco has also undergone training with the Philippine Army along with Dingdong Dantes and several cast members of the upcoming Filipino remake of the Korean drama Descendants of the Sun. Rocco will play the role of Sgt. Diego Ramos or Wolf next to Dingdong's Captain Lucas aka Big Boss.

– Rappler.com