MANILA, Philippines – K-pop star Sandara Park, also known by the mononym Dara, celebrated the eve of her 35th birthday on Monday, November 11 with her Star Circle Quest co-finalists and friends, Joross Gamboa and Raphael Martinez, in Manila.



Raphael posted a photo of the OG group, along with Joross' wife Katz, posing in front of a Christmas tree at Discovery Primea, Makati City.

"Happy Birthday @daraxxi mahal ka namin. Bilis ng panahon next naman si kuya @joross_gamboa," Rapahel wrote.

Joross also greeted Dara on Instagram with a video of throwback photos, and a clip of the group singing Happy Birthday to Sandara over dinner, while an acoustic version of PSY's "Oppa Gangnam Style" played in the background.

"Happy Birthday @daraxxi its been more than 15 years of friendship you know our wish for you," Joross wrote, adding a wink emoji beside a ring, groom, and bride emojis.



Sandara Park's breakthrough in Philippine showbiz began when she joined the talent search Star Circle Quest in 2004 for the show's first teen edition. Her co-stars included Roxanne Guinoo, Joross Gamboa, Melissa Ricks, Neri Naig, Michelle Madrigal, Errol Abalayan, Joseph Bitangcol, and Raphael Martinez.

She was involved in various endorsements and TV stints afterwards, until she left the Philippines in 2007 to return to South Korea. In 2009, she debuted in K-pop sensation 2NE1 as Dara.

In 2016, she joined the roster of judges for ABS-CBN's reality talent show, Pinoy Boyband Superstar. She is currently based in South Korea, but visits the Philippines from time to time. – Rappler.com