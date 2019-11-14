MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook is heading to the Philippines for his Asia Fan Meeting Tour in January 2020. His entertainment agency, Glorious Entertainment, made the announcement on Thursday, November 14 through their official website.

"First of all, we thank domestic and foreign fans for sending a lot of love and support to Ji Chang Wook's activities in 2019. To return the love, Ji Chang Wook Asia Fan Meeting Tour will be held," the website read.

The Asian tour, which will begin in January 2020, includes Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. No specific city, venue or date has been announced yet.

"We hope it will be an Asia Fan Meeting to meet fans who have supported Ji Chang Wook for a long time. We hope to see you on the upcoming tour," it wrote.

South Korean star Ji Chang-wook is known for his roles in popular K-dramas and films, such as Smile Again, Warrior Baek Dong Soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, and Melting Me Softly, which he currently stars in.

He enlisted in military service in 2017 and was discharged in April 2019.

He was also announced as an endorser for Bench in August 2019. – Rappler.com

