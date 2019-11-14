MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli has finally spoken about his engagement to longtime girlfriend Sarah Geronimo, calling her his "fiancee" and posting a message addressed to Sarah's parents, Delfin and Divine.

On Instagram on November 13, Matteo posted photos of him and Sarah, and one photo of her with his family. In the caption, he said "Family is my number one priority. In this next chapter of my life, I’m extremely excited to start my own family with the love of my life, my fiancée Sarah G."

As he went on, he thanked his parents for teaching him the value of family, and said that he felt "blessed" that they and his siblings welcomed Sarah into their family like their own. (READ: Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s most kilig-worthy moments)

"Knowing she is loved and accepted in the family simply fills up my heart with joy."

He said that his relationship with Sarah has not been as easy as people may think, but that "Sarah has been tough."

"I saw her grow, mature, and develop into an independent beautiful woman that I am extremely proud of! My love, thank you," he said.

He said that his dream is for both his family and Sarah's to sit around a dinner table, "and simply celebrate life."

"Tito Delfin and Tita Divine, if there have been hard feelings or events that were not supposed to happen in the past, I humbly apologize. I assure you that I will give Sarah a happy life with the best of my capabilities. With pure, honest love and respect," he said. "We wish to move forward with our life plans and begin this brand new chapter of our life."

He ended by reassuring them of his love for their daughter.

"Mahal na mahal ko po si Sarah. Mahal ko din po kayung magulang nya at mga kapatid nya. Hangad ko po na maging isang pamilya tayo. Pangako ko po na aalagan ko si Sarah na kapareho ng pangangalaga nyo sa kanya."

(I love Sarah very much. I also love you, her parents and her siblings. I hope that we become one family. I promise I will care for Sarah in the same way you cared for her.)

It is unclear what exactly prompted Matteo to post on Instagram, but Sarah's parents are known to be strict, and supposedly would not even let her go on dates unchaperoned.

The couple have been together for 6 years. They first went public with their relationship in 2014. – Rappler.com