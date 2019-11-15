MANILA, Philippines – Comedian, singer, television personality, and "woke" Twitter icon Ethel Booba announced that she was currently 6 months pregnant on ABS-CBN noontime show, It's Showtime, on Friday, November 15.

Ethel Booba is pregnant! This, plus photo galleries of KathNiel and MayWard in Rome, new stories about Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, now on https://t.co/fPyGrbzAeY! pic.twitter.com/n2fr1ySn4z — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 15, 2019

"I'm happy for the gift of life. Double celebration, double congratulations to me! Ito na nga, six months pregnant ako," she said on stage.

The Tawag ng Tanghalan celebrity grand champ jokingly apologized for not giving her all during her performance, because of her "painful belly."

"Pasensiya na ha, hindi ako makabuga ang sakit talaga ng puson ko. Kaya nahiharapan ako kumanta, parang lalabas yung bahay-bata ko," Ethel added.

Ethel Booba, whose real name is Ethyl Gabison, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jessie Salazar, who she's been in a relationship with since 2017.

Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com