MANILA, Philippines – Singer and theater actress Aicelle Santos and TV reporter Mark Zambrano married on Saturday, November 16, at the El Jardin de Zaida in Batangas.

Family and close friends of the couple witnessed the ceremony. The couple have been together since 2016 and got engaged in 2018.

Aicelle was part of the Miss Saigon touring group in Europe for one year. She returned to the Philippines early this year to resume her showbiz career. She most recently played Elsa in the critically-acclaimed musical Himala. – Rappler.com