MANILA, Philippines – Mariel Rodriguez and Robin Padilla welcome their second daughter, Gabriela, on Saturday, November 16 in the US.

Robin made the announcement on his Instagram, posting photos of Mariel with her dad, who was by her side at the hospital.

"Today, Maria Gabriela de Padilla was born, God is great! My wife had her dream fulfilled again. Gabriela was delivered by natural birth. Praise God, everything was very smooth. Her family in the US especially her dad watched over her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by robin padilla (@robinhoodpadilla) on Nov 16, 2019 at 5:56am PST

Gabriela is the couple's second daughter. Their eldest daughter, Maria Isabella, was born in November 2016, also in the US.

Mariel announced that she was pregnant again last May. – Rappler.com