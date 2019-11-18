MANILA, Philippines – Rocco Nacino makes a return to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this year with TBA Studios' Write About Love, and this time, he's more relaxed about being part of the film festival.

In an interview with reporters before his photo shoot for the movie at the TBA Studios in San Juan on Wednesday, November 13, Rocco said that when he did Pedro Calungsod: Batang Martir in 2013, he put pressure on himself to do things right.

"I was overthinking more," he said of his previous MMFF participation. "Before, pasok siya. Siguro it will mean a lot kung nanalo ako ng award or something. Masyado ko pine-pressure ang sarili ko. (Before, it was included [in the festival]. Maybe it will mean a lot if I won an award or something. I put too much pressure on myself.)

"Pero dapat, relaxed ka lang. Ine-enjoy mo lang 'yung moment, to be happy for those who are part of the film. Kasi ipinagmamalaki ng TBA Studios itong pelikulang ito." (But you should stay relaxed. Just enjoy the moment, to be happy for those who are part of the film. Because TBA Studios is proud of this film.)

Rocco stars alongside Miles Ocampo, Yeng Constantino, and Joem Bascon in Write About Love. As the only GMA-7 actor in the film, he said it was fun to work with different actors from ABS-CBN. In the movie, Rocco and Miles are two scriptwriters trying to finish a love story.

"It's nice to be working with Miles. She's from the other network, tapos doon ko lang siya nakilala. Ngayon ko lang sila nakatrabaho lahat and ako lang 'yung Kapuso doon. S'yempre ako 'yung mas nag-effort makipag-bond sa kanila," he said.

(She's from the other network and I met her while we were doing the movie. This is my first time working with all of them and I'm the only Kapuso artist. Of course, I had to be the one to make an effort to bond with them.)

He also had nothing but good words for Yeng and Joem, whom he's friends with.

"It was a breeze to work with them and the way Direk Crisanto [Aquino] directed it, he was really hands-on," Rocco said in a mix of English and Filipino.

It will definitely be a working Christmas for Rocco, who plans to go around cinemas to thank people who will watch the film.

"I've prepared my family for this already. Kasi even sa Pasko, magci-cinema tour kami. So that's something that I've asked support from my family and friends, 'yung mga kasal na hindi ko mapupuntahan because of this. I really want to give my 150% dedication para dito," he said.

(Because even on Christmas, we plan to do a cinema tour. So that's something I've asked support from my family and friends, and the weddings that I won't be able to go to because of this. I really want to give my 150% dedication for this.)

Write About Love opens on December 25. – Alexa Villano/Rappler.com