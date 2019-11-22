MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Youtube sensation Bretman Rock asked his Philippine-based fans to respect his privacy as he mourned his father's passing on Thursday, November 21.

Based in Hawaii, Bretman, who was recently named as 2019's E! Beauty Influencer of the Year, visited his home country to pay his last respects to his father. However, the 21-year-old beauty vlogger said that he was hounded by fans, both at his home and during the funeral, who were asking him for pictures.

"Can people just let me sad for onces.... So many people showed up to my dad's funeral uninvited and started taking pics of my dad and my family," he said in a tweet.

"I just don’t understand why people think it’s okay to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying.... How you gonna say 'Condolences, can we take a picture?'" he added, pleading for empathy and sensitivity during this trying time.

Bretman tweeted on November 6 that his father, Edmund Laforga, fell into a coma. A day after, he tweeted a dove and heart emoji, signifying his father's passing. – Rappler.com