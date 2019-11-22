MANILA, Philippines – Philippine beauty queens will serve as the muses of participating countries during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games at the Philippine Arena on November 30.

Pia Wurtzbach, the country's 3rd Miss Universe in 2015, will serve as the muse of the Philippines. Megan Young, who became the first Filipina to win Miss World in 2013, will be the muse of Indonesia.

Other queens who will be participating during the athletic meet's opening include:

Lara Quigaman, Miss International 2005 – Malaysia

Karen Gallman, Miss Intercontinental 2018 – Brunei Darussalam

Sophia Senoron, Miss Multinational 2018 – Cambodia

Karen Ibasco, Miss Earth 2017 – Myanmar

Jamie Herrell, Miss Earth 2014 – Singapore

Angelia Ong, Miss Earth 2015 –Thailand

Cynthia Thomalla, Miss Eco International 2018 – Laos

Sharifa Akeel, Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 – Vietnam

Jannie Alipo-on, Miss Tourism International 2017 – East Timor

The ladies will wear gowns by Eric Pineda, who will pay homage to Filipino products such as abaca, capiz shells, and bamboo.

Filipino performers led by Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, Aicelle Santos, Jed Madela, Elmo Magalona, KZ Tandingan, Iñigo Pascual, The TNT Boys, Ana Fegi, Robert Seña, and international rap artist Apl d Ap will perform during the opening ceremony. – Rappler.com