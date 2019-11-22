MANILA, Philippines – The country's top artists will be headlining the opening of the 30th South East Asian (SEA) Games 2019 on November 30, 2019 at the Philippine Arena.

Headliners include Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, Aicelle Santos, Jed Madela, Elmo Magalona, KZ Tandingan, Iñigo Pascual, The TNT Boys, Ana Fegi, Robert Seña, and international rapper apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas.

In charge of the production are Palanca-award winning writer Floy Quintos, National Artist for Music and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Ryan Cayabyab, Emmy-award winning live content creator FiveCurrents, and Filipino companies Video Sonic and Stage Craft International Inc.

Folk dance company The Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group will also be collaborating with students from at least 12 different schools and colleges in Metro Manila. They will be dancing in costumes made by Filipino visual artists and designers. – Rappler.com