MANILA, Philippines – The Southeast Asian Games 2019 are off to a rough start. After questions over its budget came reports of logistical nightmares for both the foreign and local teams.

Filipino celebrities – a handful of them known critics of the government – took to social media to air their dismay and concert as the regional athletic meet begins in the Philippines.

Singer Bituin Escalante tweeted that she wants the SEA Games to succeed – especially since some of her friends are performing in the opening and closing ceremony.

"Kaya please Lang, ayusin niyo yan Phisgoc! Kitang kita ang discrepancies. Umayos kayo!" she said.

(So please, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee, do this well. The discrepansies are obvious. Shape up!)

Actress Agot Isidro hit those saying critics were only out for sabotage. "Stop this nonsense like demolition and sabotage, we did this to ourselves. I say we, because Pilipinas ang taya dito. Lahat tayo," she said.

Liway director Kip Oebanda, in a series of tweets, aired his dismay over how the foreign athletes were treated and how some Duterte supporters continue to make excuses for the debacle.

"Excuse me, we aren't complaining about #SEAGames2019 just bec. we are nega. It's because 6 Billion pesos was spent on this. OK lang e. But if it's this bad with that budget it's incompetence and/or corruption," he said.

Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo hit organizers over the apparent delay in the issuance of media IDs and passes.

Concert organizer Happee Sy-Go, who's brought numerous international acts to the country, tweeted that concert promoters could have helped out in the SEA Games.

Artists such as Jim Paredes and Leah Navarro, known critics of President Rodrigo Duterte, have been resharing the news of the incidents.

TV host and athlete Gretchen Ho, meanwhile, asked a question even organizers might not have an answer to: "What can we do to save this?"

Both PHISGOC and the Palace have issued apologies over the hitches. – Rappler.com