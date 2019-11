This is a developing story

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop star Goo Hara died on Sunday, November 24. She was 28 years old.

Soompi, citing the Seoul Gangnam Police, said the singer was found dead inside her home in Cheongdam. The cause of death is still being investigated.

Hara is known for being a member of the girl group Kara and appearing on the show City Hunter.

She made her debut as a solo artist in 2015 with EP Alohara (Can You Feel It?) – Rappler.com