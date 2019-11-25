Kim Chiu to dog owners: 'Please be mindful and always keep them on a leash'
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kim Chiu was rushed to the ER on Sunday, November 24 after she was bitten by a small dog in BGC.
On Instagram, she shared a photo of the marks from the incident.
"Lesson learned never pet a ‘stranger’ dog, just because they’re cute and small. To all the owners walking their dogs, please be mindful and always keep them on a leash. Look after them and never leave them unattended. Thank you to Shangrila Fort for the urgent assistance and St. Luke's BGC," she said.
Rushed to ER. Bitten by a “small dog” in bgc lesson learned never pet a ‘stranger’ dog, just because they’re cute and small. To all the owners walking their dogs, please be mindful and always keep them on a leash. Look after them and never leave them unattended. Thank you to shangrilafort for the urgent assistance and st lukes bgc. #antirabiesshot
Rushed to ER. Bitten by a “small dog” in bgc lesson learned never pet a ‘stranger’ dog, just because they’re cute and small. To all the owners walking their dogs, please be mindful and always keep them on a leash. Look after them and never leave them unattended. Thank you to shangrilafort for the urgent assistance and st lukes bgc. #antirabiesshot
Sunshine Cruz, Jake Cuenca, Kakai Bautista, and Arlene Muhlach were among those who posted get well messages to Kim.
Actor Xian Lim, Kim's boyfriend, also shared a photo as he and some of Kim's companions waited after the incident.
"She's okay now," he wrote.
– Rappler.com