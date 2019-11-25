MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kim Chiu was rushed to the ER on Sunday, November 24 after she was bitten by a small dog in BGC.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of the marks from the incident.

"Lesson learned never pet a ‘stranger’ dog, just because they’re cute and small. To all the owners walking their dogs, please be mindful and always keep them on a leash. Look after them and never leave them unattended. Thank you to Shangrila Fort for the urgent assistance and St. Luke's BGC," she said.

View this post on Instagram Rushed to ER. Bitten by a “small dog” in bgc lesson learned never pet a ‘stranger’ dog, just because they’re cute and small. To all the owners walking their dogs, please be mindful and always keep them on a leash. Look after them and never leave them unattended. Thank you to shangrilafort for the urgent assistance and st lukes bgc. #antirabiesshot A post shared by Kim Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Nov 24, 2019 at 5:52am PST

Sunshine Cruz, Jake Cuenca, Kakai Bautista, and Arlene Muhlach were among those who posted get well messages to Kim.

Actor Xian Lim, Kim's boyfriend, also shared a photo as he and some of Kim's companions waited after the incident.

"She's okay now," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xian Lim (@xianlimm) on Nov 24, 2019 at 5:03am PST

– Rappler.com