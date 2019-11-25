MANILA, Philippines – Broadway star and The Voice of the Philippines coach Lea Salonga announced on Monday, November 25 that she will not be able to attend the Southeast Asian Games opening on November 30 due to a commitment in Singapore.

Salonga has not been announced as a performer at the opening ceremony.

On Twitter she wrote: "Leaving on a jet plane for Singapore tomorrow and will begin our 14-show Sweeney run on Thursday night. This means I will not be performing at the SEA Games opening ceremonies on Saturday. I won’t be back home til after Sweeney is done."

Salonga was referring to the play Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, where she played the role of Mrs. Lovett in the Manila run last October.

Leaving on a jet plane for Singapore tomorrow and will begin our 14-show Sweeney run on Thursday night. This means I will not be performing at the SEA Games opening ceremonies on Saturday. I won’t be back home til after Sweeney is done. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 25, 2019

Salonga performed the song "We Win As One," which was launched in September. The song was written by Floy Quintos with music by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

– Rappler.com