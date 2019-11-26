MANILA, Philippines – Black Eyed Peas rapper Apl.de.ap showed his support for the Southeast Asian Games, which is set to officially open on November 30.

In a November 24 Instagram post, Apl wrote: "Less than a week. Let’s show them what we’re made of. "

View this post on Instagram Less than a week. Let’s show them what we’re made of. #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne A post shared by Apl.de.ap (@apldeap) on Nov 23, 2019 at 9:34pm PST

Apl also took part in a torch relay over the weekend in Pampanga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apl.de.ap (@apldeap) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:59am PST

Apl – whose real name is Allan Pineda Lindo – will be one of the performers in the SEA Games. He and his group, the Black Eyed Peas, will sing during the closing ceremony.

He will also be present along with some of the country's top artists, led by Lani Misalucha and Christian Bautista, during the opening ceremony. – Rappler.com