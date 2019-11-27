MANILA, Philippines – Singer Darren Espanto finished senior high school (Grade 12) with First Honors, as well as the Achiever Award and the Excellence in Music and Arts Award.

The 18-year-old artist shared celebratory photos of his ceremony in Alabang, Muntinlupa, on Tuesday, November 26, donned in a white toga with a medal around his neck and 4 certificates in hand.

"I thought it was impossible to achieve this. Thankful that I did not doubt myself,” Darren said on Instagram.

"Today, I am officially a graduate of SENIOR HIGH and very excited to go through the next level. It is true that HARD WORK PAYS OFF," he added.

Darren thanked the people who supported him through his journey, acknowledging "those who made me believe that I CAN DO IT."

"Thank you to my family and most especially to God for the wisdom and guidance," he said, ending his post with the hashtag #NeverGiveUp.

Darren's schooling program, The Homeschool of Asia Pacific (HAP), also shared the good news on Facebook.

“Darren finished his Grade 12 homeschool program under HAP’s [United States] school affiliate in Texas named Sanston Academy,” the post wrote, citing that Darren's high grades qualified him for First Honor.

On being homeschooled, Darren agreed that the setup is "very practical" for people like him.

"It adjusts to my schedule and is very flexible. It helped me learn time management because I have my own timeline. I experienced a new way of learning. I was able to focus more because I learned by myself. And I’m proud of it," he said.

Darren said he plans to pursue a college degree in the medical field or in business. – Rappler.com