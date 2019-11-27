MANILA, Philippines – TV host and radio personality Joyce Pring confirmed on Wednesday, November 27, that she is engaged to GMA 7 actor Juancho Trivino.

Joyce confirmed that the Madrasta actor proposed to her last August.

"Been enjoying the privacy of our engagement for a while now...but finally decided to share the good news with all of you: God’s faithfulness in full fruition in our lives, intertwined," she wrote.

According to Joyce, Juancho popped the question during a vacation in Boracay where he flew their families and some of their close friends.

"Although we had been praying about this decision for a couple of weeks, and even attended premarital counselling in church (more kwento soon), I was still so shocked and started UGLY CRYING on the beach when he kneeled and took my hand and asked me to be his wife," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyce Pring (@joycepring) on Nov 26, 2019 at 5:04pm PST

Although she did not say when they will wed, they've started preparations, including buying Joyce's dream wedding dress.

Juancho also shared the details of the proposal on his Instagram account.

"Yup, she said YES! 'Pag alam 'nyo na talaga, alam mo na talaga (If you're really certain, you'll know). I proposed to her August 3 in Boracay, together with our family and friends who also helped out. I can’t wait to start my life with the person I am certain God gave me," he said, adding they will share some more stories soon.

It was early this year that the two confirmed they were a couple. They first met in 2014 during an event and got to know each other better while working on GMA 7's Unang Hirit. – Rappler.com