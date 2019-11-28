LOOK: Friends, family throw Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico intimate baby shower
MANILA, Philippines – Friends and family threw Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico a baby shower on Sunday, November 24.
Solenn described the event as a "chill barbeque Sunday at home."
Among those who came to celebrate were Isabelle Daza, Liz Uy, and Georgina Wilson.
Nico, meanwhile, wrote: "Almost there! A few more weeks to meet the new master of #Pochola, #ElGato, #Patatoand, #Pechuga," referring to their pets.
Solenn announced her pregnancy last August. She and Nico married in 2016.
Nico confirmed that they will have a daughter. – Rappler.com