Friends and family threw Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico a baby shower on Sunday, November 24.

Solenn described the event as a "chill barbeque Sunday at home."

Among those who came to celebrate were Isabelle Daza, Liz Uy, and Georgina Wilson.

Nico, meanwhile, wrote: "Almost there! A few more weeks to meet the new master of #Pochola, #ElGato, #Patatoand, #Pechuga," referring to their pets.

Solenn announced her pregnancy last August. She and Nico married in 2016.

Nico confirmed that they will have a daughter.