MANILA, Philippines – Metrophoto released on Thursday, November 28 a behind-the-scenes video of It's Showtime host Vhong Navarro and fiancee Tanya Bautista's prenup shoot.

The couple flew to Vietnam, shooting at the Golden Hand Bridge in Da Nang and the Fairy River.

Vhong also posted some photos of the shoot on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vhong Navarro (@vhongx44) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vhong Navarro (@vhongx44) on Nov 26, 2019 at 7:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vhong Navarro (@vhongx44) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:14pm PST

Vhong and Tanya, a writer at ABS-CBN, have been together for 11 years. Pep reported that the couple are set to marry in Japan on Friday, November 29. Some of Vhong's co-hosts in the show are attending the wedding.

This will be the second marriage for Vhong. He was previously married to actress Bianca Lapus. They have a son, Isaiah. – Rappler.com