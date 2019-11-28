MANILA, Philippines – Actor Enchong Dee celebrated his 31st birthday honoring Mother Nature by planting trees.

Enchong, along with actress Ria Atayde and his fans, spent the day at Taal Maranan’s Farmville in Batangas on Wednesday, November 27 to plant 31 avocado and palm trees.



On his Instagram post, Enchong thanked his fan club Enchong Dee World Central and Ria for the "fruitful day."

"Let’s create patches of forests," he wrote, using the hashtag #ClimateEmergency.

Ria also shared the moment on Instagram, saying that Enchong wanted to do "something different" for his birthday.

"He came over at 5AM and dragged me to help him plant trees with @enchongdeeworldcentral (thank you guys for supporting our causes and for being a part of the change we want to see)," she wrote.

"Appreciate you and all your efforts to create the change we want see together, slowly but surely. Loffyu HenchongDi! Can’t wait to be back in a couple of years to see the little forest we built today," she added.

Enchong Dee World Central also shared photos and clips of Enchong planting and accepting a Certificate of Appreciation.

Enchong turned 31 on November 5.

In March 2019, Enchong and Ria partnered with Reef Check Philippines for a Manila Bay clean-up. – Rappler.com